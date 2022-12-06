Is HBO Max on Amazon Prime Video?

After a year-long hiatus, the ultra-streaming collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max is officially back in business. In the past, HBO Max was available to sign up for via Prime Video, though the service shockingly left Amazon last year to focus on its own specific streaming app. Unfortunately, the streaming service suffered plenty of disappointments, including drops in streaming hours — which eventually resulted in the platform removing a plethora of projects in an attempt to cut costs and re-examine a failing budget. In the end, reuniting with Prime Video was evidently the best decision for HBO Max.

As per Reuters, Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon Inc officially joined together to announce that Prime subscribers once again have the opportunity to subscribe to HBO Max. And considering Researcher Parks Associates recently reported that Prime Video now ranks as the number one streaming provider in the United States, it makes perfect sense why the streaming giant is adding more content to its far-stretched platform.

How to access the service

HBO Max is now available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. 📺 https://t.co/s7sRRCS6Ba pic.twitter.com/NqKtqgyX7r — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 6, 2022

As previously mentioned, after losing nearly 2 million subscribers back in 2021, HBO Max and Amazon Prime have squashed prior beef to instead thrive together. As a result, all Prime subscribers have to do is venture over to the search bar, key in the term “HBO Max” on the site, and be directed to download the app and sign up for a subscription. It’s that simple, and will hopefully be a major step for HBO Max to regain some much needed success.

How much is an HBO Max subscription?

Image via Warner Bros.

According to both Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon, HBO Max will now officially be available for $14.99 a month on the platform. The service will eventually expand and make more content available in the coming months, which certainly prompts Amazon Prime subscribers to adhere to an abundance of streaming content. Who knows, perhaps the services will eventually announce a bundle deal that provides a package for both platforms. Only time will tell, of course, but it’s certainly nice to see HBO Max finally back on Amazon.