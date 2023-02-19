Is ‘Honor Among Thieves’ based on a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ storyline?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will follow a group of elite thieves as they embark on a journey to stop a great evil from ensnaring the world. The film will indeed follow a Dungeons and Dragon’s campaign, taking place in the Forgotten Realms setting—a world of assassins, pirate kings, and sellswords for hire.

Harking back to classic fantasy inspired by Tolkien, Forgotten Realms uses many Tolkienesque features. The fractured world of Toril is home to diverse cultures of elves, humans, goblins, and orcs. Toril is pre-industrial, resembling Earth in the late medieval period. However, Forgotten Realms allows for magic, with wizards and battle mages commanding huge power in society.

Politics is a deadly pastime (think Game of Thrones with a lot more spells). Loose confederations are sometimes formed in war, but more often the nations of Toril are content to destroy one another on their own. If you have some skill with an axe or blade, then war is good for business, and Toril is gripped in the age of the mercenary–the person who is willing to fight under any flag for the highest bidder.

The new film produced by Paramount will be an action-comedy heist movie. Hollywood favorite Chris Pine is set to take the role of Edgin the Bard, Michelle Roderiguez will play Holga the Barbarian, and famous British actor Hugh Grant has been cast as Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue. Featuring a soundtrack including Led Zeppelin, this may be one fantasy film you won’t want to miss.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 10 at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas. A general release is expected on March 31.