Is Ironheart queer? ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ heroine’s romantic history, explained

Marvel Studios has been big on inclusivity and representation of late, but when it comes to LGBTQIA+ representation, the MCU prefers to keep it as surface-level as possible, something that has once again left fans infuriated as the recently released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been blamed for leaning into the much-disliked land of queerbaiting and reignited the debate around whether Ironheart will really portray Riri Williams as bisexual as rumored.

So, do the comic books tell what MCU fans will be missing out on if the studio does decide — if the rumors were true, to begin with — to forgo their plans for Ironheart?

Not really, as the character isn’t queer in Marvel Comics and identifies as straight. But her attitude toward queer identity — which is, by extension, the representation of the rampant internalized homophobia many are raised with — is certainly explored via her romantic history.

Ironheart’s complicated history with queerness

Image via Marvel Comics

In the comics, the young genius inventor is a part of the Champions, a group of teenage superheroes which includes Viv Vision – who is romantically attracted to Riri. She kisses Riri out of the blue one day, and while the sudden occurrence would justify the latter outright rejecting and shunning Viv, it is evident that it is her negatively conditioned aversion to queerness making the decision.

She soon realizes the error of her ways after Viv aids in rescuing her from the clutches of the villainous Blackheart. She mends her fractured friendship with Viv after confessing that she doesn’t harbor romantic feelings for her and would like to remain her friend.

Ever since the studio announced Ironheart’s MCU induction, fans had been hoping for a comic book authentic adaptation where her story would go for LGBTQIA+ representation in a way that is not simply limited to a character confessing they are queer or the storyline line barely teasing a romantic relationship. It would have allowed a massive and rather influential cinematic world like the Marvel Cinematic Universe to depict queer representation sans the rosy-colored glasses.

But given Wakanda Forever has been accused of beating the likes of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker by being a pale imitation of the queer representation promised in the film before its release, fans are not sure that the MCU version of Ironheart will stick to either version of her expected storyline — whether it is the rumors of her being portrayed as bisexual or her comic book story depicting her growth as she self-corrects her problematic views against queerness.

Only time will tell if the MCU is ready to use this opportunity to rectify its wrongs by deciding how to bring Ironheart into the fold.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theatres while Ironheart is set to premiere on Disney Plus in late 2023.