Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Do you know what’s great about the MCU? It’s that even the side characters also have their moment under the spotlight. This meant that you might see some familiar faces, even if they were just the sidekick or a one-off character in one Marvel title, which just goes to show that these films are indeed connected.

One Marvel title where the side characters had a moment to shine was WandaVision, where side characters from Ant-Man and Thor joined forces in a Disney Plus show about a grieving Wanda Maximoff. These characters have no superpowers, but were able to save the day just by being ordinary human beings. And with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicking off Phase Five, could it be that one of these side characters are going to have a huge role in Marvel’s future?

Is Jimmy Woo going to become the new Maria Hill?

Jimmy Woo was introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp as the FBI Agent in charge of Scott Lang’s house arrest after the events in Captain America: Civil War. While he is serious about his job, he did form a bond with Lang, especially when he went to his house over and over to make sure that he didn’t break his agreement. When Lang’s house arrest was over, he told Lang that he’ll be seeing him again soon if he does anything illegal.

This federal agent would later be involved in the Westview Anomaly, as he investigated the missing town’s case and stopped Tyler Hayward from using Vision as a sentient weapon and killing Wanda Maximoff. He once appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but only for a brief moment, as he and Lang had lunch together in public.

It’s currently unknown if he’s going to play a larger role in the MCU. However, he is rumored to appear once again in the upcoming film The Marvels. Unlike Maria Hill, who has close ties with Nick Fury, Woo has ties with the Avengers. He may not be Fury’s deputy, but he can still save lives, even if he’s just an ordinary human being.