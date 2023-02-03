After a two-year hiatus, director M. Night Shyamalan is mounting an impressive horror comeback in Knock at the Cabin — with many critics hailing it as his best movie since 2016’s Split. The critically-acclaimed horror flick features an incredible cast — including cinematic superstar Dave Bautista and Harry Potter alumni Rupert Grint — along with a thought-provoking premise that leaves audiences with sweaty palms and constantly on the edge of their seats. With its official release happening today, moviegoers have flocked to theaters in waves to bear witness to an eye-watering experience that could very well take place at some point in the future.

In the past, Shyamalan’s name has infamously been attached to horror projects such as The Visit (2015), The Sixth Sense (1999), and The Village (2004). And while the majority of Shyamalan’s filmography is chock-full of stories that he has personally penned, horror fans are starting to wonder if the auteur’s latest venture has borrowed elements from a familiar story. Either way, fans would do well to buckle up and take a journey on one of the wildest horror rides of the year.

Is Knock at the Cabin based on a book?

Photo via Universal Pictures

Much like Old (2021), the premise surrounding Knock at the Cabin is indeed based on a book. In fact, the film is based on author Paul G. Tremblay’s 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The aforementioned novel, which snagged the 2019 Horror Writers Association’s Bram Stoker Award for Novel achievement, revolves around a group of strangers who approach a cabin where a family is staying, insisting that someone must be sacrificed to stop an impending apocalypse.

Of course, like many novels-turned-movies in the past, the movie will likely feature a plethora of differences in comparison to the book. With that being said, horror fans will have to find out for sure and purchase tickets for Knock at the Cabin — which is currently showing in theaters everywhere.