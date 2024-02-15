Is ‘Madame Web’ appropriate for kids? ‘Madame Web’ parents guide

Madame Web officially released to theaters on Feb. 14 and, within hours, became yet another cacophonous Sony failure. It joins predecessor Morbius, the most-watched bad movie of 2022, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of only 15%, and is quickly establishing itself online as the most unnecessary superhero movie ever made. In a world where Howard the Duck exists, that’s some harsh criticism.

There are still plenty of people ready and willing to watch the eye-melting movie, however, and some even want to take their kids. And, since children are likely the only people prepped to find something redeeming about Madame Web, more power to them. The biggest hurdle comes with Sony’s push to release darker, less-Disneyfied flicks, which could push Madame Web‘s content into inappropriate territory.

Can kids watch Madame Web?

Parents may be eyeing Madame Web for a potential family film outing, bolstered by the typically family-friendly lilt of other superhero offerings — namely, the other Spider-Man flicks. The trio of MCU Spidey flicks helmed by Tom Holland are all appropriate for the majority of kids, and most of their peers in the franchise are likewise palatable for a broad range of ages.

The same is partially true for Madame Web, which doesn’t sport any excessive violence, sexual undertones, or language, but none of that makes it palatable. Anyone who’s seen the flick will broadly proclaim that its inappropriate for absolutely everyone, if only because its such an abysmal excuse for a movie.

If none of that is enough to convince you to save that ticket cost, pretty much any kid over the age of 11 should be fine to “enjoy” a Madame Web viewing. It sports some minor action and violence, the barest of romances, and some minor language, but nothing your kids don’t hear on TikTok on a daily basis.