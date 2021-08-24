Is Matt Murdock Secretly In The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has finally landed, and it doesn’t disappoint. The first-look teaser either outright confirms or heavily hints at the not-so-surprising appearances of many fan favorites in the threequel – including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and even Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s webheads. As if that’s not enough, fans have long suspected that Matt Murdock could return to the MCU in the movie as well, and some believe he’s hiding in plain sight this trailer.

The trailer recaps the shocking cliffhanger of Far From Home, which saw Mysterio not just frame Peter Parker for his death but reveal his superhero secret to the world. In the early part of the promo, Peter is being questioned over Quentin Beck’s demise in a police station. Though his face is never shown, a man in a white shirt and black tie is glimpsed in several shots. A lot of fans are convinced this is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

There are two shots, in particular, that are fueling the flames. One showcases the mystery man’s forearms while another shows him standing outside Peter’s interview room.

PLEASE BE CHARLIE COX, MATT MURDOCK pic.twitter.com/LGybLAsZcb August 24, 2021

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home ❓ pic.twitter.com/8zE6lS5bdp — Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) August 24, 2021

Marvel fans have been cross-referencing these two moments with Cox’s appearance as Murdock in the much-missed Netflix show to try and ascertain whether its him or not, even examining the actor’s arm hair in order to match it with the guy in the No Way Home trailer. The thinking is that if Murdock really is in the film then he would appear in capacity as Peter’s lawyer, so it would make sense if he was with his client in this scene.

From what little we see of the context of this sequence, however, it seems more like Peter is being interrogated by cops and not conversing with his attorney. So there’s a decent chance this isn’t Cox, after all. But that doesn’t mean he’s not in the movie at all. The trailer is careful not to spoil Maguire or Garfield’s – widely rumored – roles so it adds up that it wouldn’t reveal Cox’s cameo either.

Spider-Man: No Way Home enter theaters on December 17th.