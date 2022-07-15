Is Netflix Down? How to fix Netflix Code nses-500

Netflix is a massive part of many people’s day-to-day lives. The popular streaming platform is home to many popular shows, including the record-breaking Stranger Things. So, when the service starts having issues, users will wonder how to fix them.

At the time of writing, many users who try to access Netflix via their web browser are getting an error. This error screen says “Something Has Gone Wrong,” followed by “Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.” This screen also gives users the error code NSES-500.

Netflix down for everyone or is it just me ?#netflix #netflixdown pic.twitter.com/8ffyPVCJTk — Nizamuddin Mohamed (@webnizam) July 15, 2022

How do I fix NSES-500 errors?

An NSES-500 does not necessarily mean that Netflix is down. If you get an NSES-500 while loading Netflix, it is recommended that you refresh your web browser. Using the in-browser button or the keyboard shortcut.

If this doesn’t work, check another website to see if that loads. If they’re not loading, then you may have internet issues. If this is the case, you can try resetting your router or contacting your web service provider.

If other websites are loading, then Netflix might be down. Thankfully, the Netflix Help Center contains a page that will tell you if Netflix is currently experiencing an outage. Of course, you can also check social media, as outages like this tend to quickly trend when they happen.

Is Netflix Down Right Now?

Yes. As of 12:50 pm pst on the 15th of July 2022, Netflix is experiencing intermittent issues. However, the Netflix support center indicates that these issues have been resolved.

However, some users may still need to refresh their web browser before being able to watch their favorite show.