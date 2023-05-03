Is Netflix removing Christian movies? The social media claim, explained

Over the years, there have been widespread rumors that faith-based films were allegedly being removed from Netflix. Recently, these claims have resurfaced yet again.

For context, although it is unclear how the allegations began or why it continues to be a trending topic, in March 2021, various people took to their social media accounts to express their outrage about the streaming platform potentially removing several films later that month. Some of the most notable faith-based movies allegedly in jeopardy included Like Arrows, The Healer, The Gospel of Matthew, Soul Surfer, Freshman Year, and The Young Messiah.

According to Reuters, a Netflix spokesperson would release a statement to the publication that same year and ultimately deny the cancellation rumors running rampant online. In addition to the statement, the company also shared that, at the time, they were planning on adding an original film titled A Week Away.

The movie follows a misfit teenager named Will (Kevin Quinn) who is stuck with two options following his arrest: attend a juvenile detention center or get the opportunity to start again by going to a Christian summer camp. After deciding to go to the camp, Will meets and falls in love with Avery (Bailee Madison), another camper, as he tries to become a better person.

A Week Away also stars Jahbril Cook, Kat Sterling, Sherri Shepherd, David Koechner, Iain Tucker, Bobby Amamizu, Ed Amatrudo, and many others. To date, Netflix has continued to add a handful of other projects, from films to television shows to fit any viewers’ needs.

At this time, no additional information has been released.