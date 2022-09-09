Is Pixar making ‘Inside Out 2?’ The rumors, explained

Pixar doesn’t usually make sequels for their blockbusters, although they do come around every once in a while like for the Toy Story franchise, Incredibles 2, Finding Dory, or the Cars movies. According to some recent rumors, we could be getting a sequel to one of the most recent fan-favorite Pixar films, the 2015 emotional hit Inside Out. The film was directed by Peter Docter and followed the anthropomorphic emotions of a girl named Riley.

A possible sequel to the movie, while not yet officially announced, has been making the rounds on the rumor mill. Let’s take a look at the rumors surrounding the possible Inside Out 2 and how they could make a sequel to the original film.

What are the rumors surrounding Inside Out 2?

The rumors have surfaced after Matthew Belloni, a former reporter for The Hollywood Reporter, reported on What I’m Hearing, his blog/newsletter for Puck News, that Inside Out 2 will be announced at the D23 Expo this weekend. As of writing, none of this is confirmed, so treat this information only as rumors.

The rumors were also accompanied by the speculation that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling will not be returning for the sequel after they deemed Disney’s offer not to be large enough. Bill Hader played Fear in the original film while Mindy Kaling played Disgust. It is also worth noting that Belloni also says that Joy, the main emotion of the original Inside Out, will still be played by Amy Poehler, as her offer was reported to be substantially larger than what was offered to the other two actors.

The movie provided a thought-provoking perspective of how people control their emotions, especially younger people. As Riley’s parents argue after they’ve moved to a new city, we got to see their versions of the emotions, so it’s clear that everyone has these emotion centers in them. A sequel could potentially follow Riley as she grows into adulthood, or viewers may get to know the same emotion-based characters in the mind of a new character.

It’s unclear whether fan favorite Bing Bong, voiced by Richard Kind, will be returning for the sequel as the figment of Riley’s imagination faded away in the first film. Hopefully, if the sequel is announced, it will see the return of Bing Bong if Riley were to take part in more creative pursuits.

Stay tuned to see if the rumors do hold any water. You can stream the original Inside Out on Disney Plus.