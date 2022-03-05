Is Scott Lang a local celebrity in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

New photos from the set of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania seems to show that Scott Lang, the once fairly anonymous superhero may finally be getting some recognition.

Photos taken during filming show the hero (played by Paul Rudd) getting noticed by passers-by and cafe customers as he walks down a street. This is notable because Scott isn’t in his Ant-Man suit and nothing special is happening, you could even mistake these images for being paparazzi shots of Paul Rudd going about a normal day.

Scott Lang, Local Celebrity?



🚨 Even MORE set pics from Ant-Man and The Wasp #Quantumania seem to show Scott being noticed by several people!



It’s not surprising that Scott would be recognized now, after his integral role in Avengers: Endgame. We even saw in the Disney+ series, Hawkeye, that Ant-Man made an appearance in “Rogers: The Musical” anachronistically fighting alongside the Avengers at the battle of New York, despite not being there in real life. This is certainly a different experience than when he tried to get in on a selfie with The Hulk and the kids taking the selfie to admit they don’t know who he is.

We saw how Marvel’s most recent blockbuster, SpiderMan: No Way Home, began with Peter Parker having his identity revealed and how much that altered his life, placing a huge strain on his life. So we will hopefully find out just how well Scott is dealing with this new attention in the upcoming film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released on July 28, 2023.