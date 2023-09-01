Is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ available on streaming?

Nearly two years after the film's theatrical release, the fate of 'No Way Home's streaming options has finally been made known.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — the most mind-melting movie of the last five years, perhaps of the decade. This Marvel crossover is unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and will undoubtedly go down as one of the most significant films the studio has ever produced.

Released in December of 2021, it’s been almost two years since this wall-crawling flick graced silver screens across the world, and folks have begun to wonder… Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on streaming?

Containing every significant villain with every significant hero, No Way Home is fan service done right. Along the way, we get to watch three generations of live-action Spider-Men fight the forces of evil and save the day. Oh, and sort of become friends in the process? That concept alone is enough to make me squeal. It’s perfect.

If you’d have told a 12-year-old me this was going to happen sometime during our lifetime, I’d have straight-up died. Like, get a casket, invite the family, baby Parker’s brain couldn’t handle it. But, I digress…

First, Is No Way Home available on streaming? Yes, of course it is. If it wasn’t out anywhere, we’d probably have bigger problems, which means if you don’t own the film physically, no worries — it can be found on a few specific services out amidst our ever-changing streaming landscape.

Since we’ve spent so much time talking about it in the first place, you probably can’t wait to give this movie another watch. So, if you’re one of the many with access to all sorts of streaming services, let’s shed a little light on your options.

Where is Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available to stream, with a subscription, on The Roku Channel via Starz or through the Starz streamer outright. Beyond that, and if you’d like to pay, you can rent No Way Home on Vudu, Apple TV, or Prime Video — meaning there are a plethora of options when it comes to how you finally get to watch this thing again.

Still, most of them cost at least a little bit of money, and none of the aforementioned services are Disney Plus or Hulu. The place you would expect this movie to be, and this is due to the fact that all of Spidey’s theatrical projects are linked to Sony. It’s not as easy as the House of Mouse putting it on a streamer.

No matter how you choose to look at it, be thankful that any of us can find a way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in the first place. It’s just THAT good.