Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods did not just bring back old characters, it also reintroduced a few new ones. Asides from the Daughters of Atlas, Billy Baston and his family were introduced to Steve, a sentient pen that resides in their lair, which was formerly known as the Rock of Eternity.

What makes Steve interesting is that it was just a name given by the Baston family. It doesn’t talk and just writes so it’s unknown if it even has its own identity. In the film, it was seen as a sentient pen that’s there to assist the Baston family to search for knowledge and information about the Goddesses that are after them.

So with this sentient pen’s infinite knowledge and somewhat endearing attitude towards writing and notetaking, was this character also mentioned in the comics?

Is Steve the Pen in DC Comics?

Steve’s first appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods was when the Baston family was trying to figure out who the Daughters of Atlas were. Pedro, one of Billy’s siblings, revealed that there is a hidden library in the Rock of Eternity and there lies Steve the Pen, writing Pedro’s book report for school. Despite this character being simple and seen as somewhat of a librarian, the pen is still shrouded in mystery because we don’t know who created it or what its main purpose was other than a handy homework tool.

Unfortunately, not much can be told about Steve since it doesn’t exist in the comics. So perhaps this is a case of DC creating a totally original character from scratch. This is a shame since it was an interesting character, even if it doesn’t speak. But this magical pen didn’t betray our heroes, rather, just messed with them a bit since it wrote down everything… including comments and conversations. It really is a handy tool for our family of heroes.