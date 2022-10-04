Is that huge ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer reveal all it seems to be?

The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here, but the big tease at the end isn’t who we think it is, according to many fans.

Just over a month out from its release, the big question around who will take on the heroic mantle of Black Panther looks to be solved. Looks to be. However after the trailer finally showcased a Black Panther, which is widely assumed to be Shuri, fans think we’re in for some classic Marvel trickery when it is finally revealed.

The surprisingly popular view is Nakia should become Black Panther instead of Shuri, and fans seem to think it is Nakia in the trailer. Or at very least, they’re far from convinced yet.

Lupita Nyong’o’s reputation also far exceeds Letitia Wright’s, especially in the wake of Wright’s history of sharing anti-vaccine posts on her social media. Nyong’o won an Academy Award in her debut film 12 Years a Slave, and has arguably got more strength to lead a franchise going forward.

As long as Meryl Streep isn’t available, of course.

One eagle-eyed viewer has noted an interesting detail that feels as though it’s all but confirmed to be Shuri. In Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, Shuri has a dot pattern across her face, and the suit shown in the trailer seems to keep the pattern with the helm.

There’s also a chance of multiple Black Panthers in the one film, with at least three very capable characters in fan wishlists to take on the role.

All will be revealed soon enough, with Wakanda Forever set to debut in cinemas Nov. 11.