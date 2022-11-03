Is ‘The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg’s last movie?

Steven Spielberg is one of the most famous and popular directors in the history of cinema. Known for creating legendary pieces of cinema like Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, many are wondering if Spielberg’s upcoming film The Fabelmans will be the director’s last picture.

What is The Fabelmans?

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical film that takes elements of Spielberg’s childhood and writes them into a fictional narrative. The film follows Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle,) a young boy dealing with all the problems growing up brings with it. Things, however, are not easy for young Sammy, with his parents Mitzi (Michelle Williams) and Burt (Paul Dano) going through a rocky patch in their relationship and struggling to hide their issues.

Thankfully, young Sammy discovers movies and movie creation, and this interest guides him through this difficult patch. Helping him embrace his growing self and the rapidly changing world.

Will Steven Spielberg end his career with The Fabelmans?

It is easy to see why people are whispering about this being Spielberg’s last film. The director has been working on this project for a long time. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, long-time collaborator Tony Kushner explains that the pair have been discussing the movie since at least 2004, and in many ways the film feels like it would be an excellent career capstone.

This rumor has also been fueled by the news that Spielberg handed over directorial control of the legendary Indiana Jones franchise to James Mangold rather than continuing with the franchise himself.

According to those closest to the director, however, this is far from his last picture. In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter Macosko Krieger, a producer who has worked with Spielberg for many years, said:

He’s not done. Oh, no, no, no. They’re going to pry a movie camera out of his hands. He was put on earth to make films. He’ll continue to tell great stories for the rest of his life.

The article also notes that Spielberg would like to make a western one day, showing that he still has plenty of ideas to bring to the big screen.