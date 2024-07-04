Is there a ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ streaming release date?

The Bad Boys franchise has been around for a long time and added a brand-new installment to the series this year, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. However, when can we watch the film on streaming services?

Will Smith was a persona non-grata after his incident at the Academy Awards in 2023 when he slapped Chris Rock. However, it looks like Bad Boys: Ride or Die brought him back into fans’ graces. The new film reunites Smith with Martin Lawrence, and they reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hit theaters on June 7 and kickstarted summer with some encouraging numbers. 2024 turned out to be a tricky year for films, as several blockbusters failed to launch, and the only definite winners were Disney’s Inside Out 2, which crossed the $1 billion mark, Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Kong Fu Panda 4. However, Will Smith’s latest film performed very well in theaters.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the series, has already made $335.8 million at the worldwide box office (via The Numbers). The film outperformed many highly-anticipated films, including Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Sony’s Madame Web (maybe no surprises there…). So, when is Bad Boys: Ride or Die coming to streaming?

Is Bad Boys: Ride or Die on streaming?

So far, the film is still enjoying some popularity in theaters and is not available for streaming or digital. At the time of publishing, there is no official release date for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, but we do know where the film will be headed — straight to Netflix. The film is made by Sony Pictures, which has a partnership with the streaming service, so Will Smith’s latest film will stream there in a few months. Generally, films head to streaming around six months after their theatrical release, which means Bad Boys: Ride or Die could be released on Netflix around December, depending on its success at the box office.

As for its digital release, the film will be available much sooner, as that usually happens around 45 days after its theatrical release, and will be available on digital platforms like Prime Video, YouTube TV, or Apple TV Plus.

