Is there a ‘Culpa Mia 2’ release date?

Culpa Mía is a 2023 Spanish romantic drama movie directed by Domingo González, who made his feature-length debut with it. Known as My Fault in English, the film stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, and is based on Mercedes Ron’s original Wattpad story of the same name.

Wallace, whose birth name is Nicole Alejandra Wallace del Barrio, and Guevara are otherwise best known for their roles in Skam España, the Spanish adaptation of the Norwegian teen drama Skam.

The plot of Culpa Mía follows a young woman, Noah, played by Wallace, who must leave her hometown, her boyfriend Dan, and her friends behind to move into the mansion of her mother Rafaella’s wealthy new husband. Once she gets to her new home, she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, played by Guevara. The pair secretly fall deeply in love.

Reviews were mixed (although mainly poor), with some critics bashing the film for presenting a relationship between step-siblings. However, the two leads are talented and likable, and the supporting cast — which includes experienced Spanish stars Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, and Iván Massagué — performs adeptly.

But will there be a sequel to Culpa Mía, and when is it coming out?

Everything we know about the Culpa Mía sequel

Image via Amazon Studios

Mercedes Ron’s story is a highly-rated trilogy with two further books, Culpa Tuya and Culpa Nuestra. Amazon has already green-lit the production of two sequels to complete it in live-action.

However, at this point, there’s no confirmed release date for either Culpa Tuya (Culpa Mía 2) or Culpa Nuestra (Culpa Mía 3), but if you keep checking back at We Got This Covered, we’ll keep you updated as new information is released.

On a related note, as reported by Variety, an English version of Culpa Mía wrapped filming in May 2024. My Fault: London is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, and stars Asha Banks (of The Magic Flute fame), and the lesser-known Matthew Broome. It remains to be seen how good that will be, and whether it will get any sequels.

