Culpa Mia
Image via Amazon Studios
Category:
Movies

Is there a ‘Culpa Mia 2’ release date?

When can we expect a follow-up to the 2023 Spanish romantic drama movie?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 11:10 am

Culpa Mía is a 2023 Spanish romantic drama movie directed by Domingo González, who made his feature-length debut with it. Known as My Fault in English, the film stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, and is based on Mercedes Ron’s original Wattpad story of the same name.

Recommended Videos

Wallace, whose birth name is Nicole Alejandra Wallace del Barrio, and Guevara are otherwise best known for their roles in Skam España, the Spanish adaptation of the Norwegian teen drama Skam.

The plot of Culpa Mía follows a young woman, Noah, played by Wallace, who must leave her hometown, her boyfriend Dan, and her friends behind to move into the mansion of her mother Rafaella’s wealthy new husband. Once she gets to her new home, she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, played by Guevara. The pair secretly fall deeply in love.

Reviews were mixed (although mainly poor), with some critics bashing the film for presenting a relationship between step-siblings. However, the two leads are talented and likable, and the supporting cast — which includes experienced Spanish stars Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, and Iván Massagué — performs adeptly.

But will there be a sequel to Culpa Mía, and when is it coming out?

Everything we know about the Culpa Mía sequel

Noah and Nick in Culpa Mia
Image via Amazon Studios

Mercedes Ron’s story is a highly-rated trilogy with two further books, Culpa Tuya and Culpa Nuestra. Amazon has already green-lit the production of two sequels to complete it in live-action.

However, at this point, there’s no confirmed release date for either Culpa Tuya (Culpa Mía 2) or Culpa Nuestra (Culpa Mía 3), but if you keep checking back at We Got This Covered, we’ll keep you updated as new information is released.

On a related note, as reported by Variety, an English version of Culpa Mía wrapped filming in May 2024. My Fault: London is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, and stars Asha Banks (of The Magic Flute fame), and the lesser-known Matthew Broome. It remains to be seen how good that will be, and whether it will get any sequels.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Furiosa’s home of abundance in the ‘Mad Max’ saga?
Furiosa mad max
Furiosa mad max
Furiosa mad max
Category: Movies
Movies
What happened to Furiosa’s home of abundance in the ‘Mad Max’ saga?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Former MCU star just well and truly destroyed rumors of their ‘Avengers’ comeback, and we’re so glad
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Former MCU star just well and truly destroyed rumors of their ‘Avengers’ comeback, and we’re so glad
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Will there be an ‘Extraction 3?’
Extraction 2. Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.
Extraction 2. Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.
Extraction 2. Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Movies
Movies
Will there be an ‘Extraction 3?’
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When will ‘Inside Out 2’ be on Disney Plus?
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
When will ‘Inside Out 2’ be on Disney Plus?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?
Quaden Bayles
Quaden Bayles
Quaden Bayles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Furiosa’s home of abundance in the ‘Mad Max’ saga?
Furiosa mad max
Category: Movies
Movies
What happened to Furiosa’s home of abundance in the ‘Mad Max’ saga?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Former MCU star just well and truly destroyed rumors of their ‘Avengers’ comeback, and we’re so glad
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Former MCU star just well and truly destroyed rumors of their ‘Avengers’ comeback, and we’re so glad
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Will there be an ‘Extraction 3?’
Extraction 2. Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Movies
Movies
Will there be an ‘Extraction 3?’
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 3, 2024
Read Article When will ‘Inside Out 2’ be on Disney Plus?
Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
When will ‘Inside Out 2’ be on Disney Plus?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?
Quaden Bayles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Where is young Quaden Bayles from viral video that exposed severe bullying he faced for his dwarfism?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 2, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.