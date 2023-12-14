Is there a ‘Godzilla Minus One’ blu-ray release date in the USA?

There’s never been a better time than now to be a Godzilla fan; next year we’re getting Legendary’s version of the giant lizard teaming up with Kong, but right now, we’ve got the original studio behind the monster, Toho, giving us yet another fresh take with Godzilla: Minus One.

We see Godzilla arrive in Japan near the end of World War II to cause carnage and destruction — you know, his usual MO in these movies. It’s pretty much exactly what every Godzilla fan wants to see. The film had a limited release on December 1st, and the general consensus so far is that it’s good — really good, in fact. So if you have yet to see it, this is your signal to get out to the theater and give it a watch.

Thankfully it will be easier as of tomorrow, because the film is receiving a wider release with 2,600 theaters expected to be showing it across the U.S. Godzilla is also crashing his way into theaters across the globe at the same time, so don’t worry— if you’re not in the U.S., you can still get in on the action.

Godzilla: Minus One Blu-ray

Image via Toho Studios

Of course, you’re going to want a physical copy to add to your shelf dedicated to kaiju movies, or maybe that’s just me. Either way, do we know when we can expect to see Godzilla: Minus One arrive on Blu-Ray?

Right now the answer is we don’t know, there currently isn’t a date for a release in the USA or anywhere else. To be fair, it’s very early days right now, like I said, the film has only just hit theaters. If it does well at the box office, then we might have to wait a little longer to see a physical release.

If we had to guess, March would be an optimistic bet. Typically, a film is available on Blu-ray roughly 3 months after its cinematic run. For reference, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released in cinemas on May 5th and the Blu-ray came out August 1st. That’s generally the pattern for most modern blockbusters with the film normally being available to stream two months after being in theatres.

Of course, it’s not an exact science; some films release earlier, especially if they do poorly at the box office — take Asteroid City, for example, which saw its Blu-ray release a mere two months after its theater run.

Other films release later; the last Toho Godzilla film, Shin Godzilla, took eight months from being in theaters to get a Blu-ray release, so we could be talking July or even August. Plus, if Godzilla: Minus One released around March next year, that would bring it into conflict with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s theatrical release.

Whoever’s in charge of releasing the Blu-ray will probably want to avoid that, and so we likely won’t see a physical release until after that film’s had its run in theaters. It hurts to think about waiting that long, but it’s a very real possibility.

Information about the Blu-ray is lacking at the moment, but check back here for any updates on the movie’s physical release.