Po in Kung Fu Panda 4
Is there a ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ DVD and Blu-ray release date?

Soon you'll be able to add Po's latest adventure to your disc collection.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
Published: May 3, 2024 08:03 am

Kung Fu Panda 4 was yet another successful chapter in Dreamworks’ beloved animated franchise. So, now that the movie is out in theaters, fans are eager to buy it on DVD or Blu-Ray so they can rewatch it until they memorize all the lines.

The fourth entry boasts the humor and breathtaking martial arts duels that made the franchise famous. The sequel is always perfect to enjoy with the whole family, making it an excellent addition to anyone’s DVD and Blu-ray collection.

When will Kung Fu Panda 4 be available on disc?

DreamWorks has consistently released its movies on disc a couple of months after they become available to buy digitally. Kung Fu Panda 4 has been available on Digital HD from Amazon Video and iTunes since April 9, 2024. The Blu-ray and DVD versions, however, will only be available on May 14.

While fans can already acquire the movie digitally to watch at home, there’s something special about physician media. DVDs and Blu-rays come loaded with extras that help you to dive deeper into your most beloved movies, and it will be no different with Kung Fu Panda 4.

While the sequel is a succession story, DreamWorks have said there are many stories to tell in the world of Kung Fu Panda, with three spinoff series having already been released in addition to the movie quadrilogy. Plus, since Kung Fu Panda 4’s co-director Stephanie Ma-Stine has already told fans Po’s story will continue, it’s likely that DreamWorks will announce a fifth movie down the line.

It’s not only from a story perspective that it makes sense for DreamWorks to bring Po back for a fifth movie. Kung Fu Panda has already hauled more than $500 million worldwide, a number that should keep going up as the movie is still available in select theatres and regions. While that’s still below Kung Fu Panda 3 ($521 million), Kung Fu Panda ($631 million), and Kung Fu Panda 2 ($664 million), the fourth film in the series cost a lot less than the previous one. Each chapter of the trilogy had a budget ranging from $130 and $150 million, while Kung Fu Panda 4 managed to deliver a hit with only $85 million.

Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.