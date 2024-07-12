Is there a ‘Longlegs’ post-credits scene?

For die-hard horror fans just itching for the latest spine-tingling craze that will leave folks afraid of being alone in the dark at night, Oz Perkins’ Longlegs is a suitably spooky venture currently terrifying audiences from all walks of life.

One of the most horrifying aspects surrounding the fresh-faced horror project is the grotesque and unsettling performance from Nicolas Cage, who stars in the movie as a devil-worshiping serial killer named Longlegs. On the other side of good vs. evil is Maika Monroe’s FBI agent character, Lee Harker, who is entangled in a personal connection with Longlegs and finds herself at the center of his warped beliefs.

So as the thriller-horror continues to captivate audiences with its pleasing score, well-timed jumpscares, and out-of-this-world performances, moviegoers are eager to know if more events happen after the credits roll (backwards).

So, does Longlegs have a post-credits scene?

As engaging as the movie’s premise is, Longlegs unfortunately does not have a post-credits scene. Although, one could argue that a post-credits scene was not necessarily needed, seeing as the plot points in Longlegs are heavily explored and explained, except for the film’s ending — which is ambiguous and left open to interpretation.

So while audiences do have the option of immediately heading for the exits once the credits begin to roll, it’s worth noting that the mind-numbing revelations throughout the movie would leave certain moviegoers completely speechless and still during the credits, with a mountain of people likely recovering from what they had just witnessed.

Longlegs is currently playing in theaters now.

