Is there a ‘Rambo New Blood’ release date?

The time has officially come for Sylvester Stallone’s comeback. Though he is no stranger to appearing in sequels to his famous films, the success of Paramount Plus’s Tulsa King has opened the door for more.

Recommended Videos

Produced by Paramount’s Yellowstone cash cow, Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King follows a former enforcer fresh out of prison and exiled to Oklahoma, where he starts his own criminal syndicate. The series has flourished under the leadership of Terence Winter, who is most known for creating the HBO period crime series, Boardwalk Empire. Recently Stallone has also had small appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. All of this confluence of events has made fans wonder if there is a return to an old character in the works.

Stallone’s early role as John Rambo remains a fan favorite and has garnered 5 films. A recent trailer called Rambo: New Blood teases that a sequel starring Jon Bernthal is slated to appear in 2024. But is it real?

Is Rambo: New Blood getting released?

Screengrab via YouTube

The internet is been abuzz with conversation following the trailer of a supposed Rambo 6 trailer. With explosions and a gravelly narration, it could be easy to mistake it for the real thing. Unfortunately for fans, Rambo: New Blood is a fan-made trailer with shots edited together from The Expendables, among other projects. That sadly means that there is likely no future team-up of Stallone and Bernthal — no matter how well-suited the latter would be to such an endeavor.

Stallone has also been upfront about any future appearances in the franchise. The 2019 film, aptly named Last Blood, seems to be the final entry for the action star. Seeing Stallone at his age, fighting and blowing things up probably wouldn’t hit as hard as it did in the ‘70s.

However, that isn’t to say that future Rambo projects are dead in the water. With an industry obsessed with making new what was once old, there is always potential. And in this case, there has been speculation around a television series. In 2015, Wired reported that Stallone was working on a potential series entitled New Blood. It is unclear if that version is going forward, but Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that there may still be a prequel series in the works. That isn’t to say that we can expect anything to come out of this endeavor in 2024, but perhaps somewhere down the line, there could be a chance for Bernthal to join the franchise as fans have been clamoring for.