Rust
Is there a ‘Rust’ movie release date?

The fact it finished filming at all is baffling.
To say that Rust has had one of the most troubled productions of any movie in recent history would be an understatement of the most severe degree. While production has concluded as of May of last year, Rust will have a hard time escaping its association with the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died tragically in an on-set incident in which Alec Baldwin unknowingly fired a live round from a prop gun on set.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer and the person responsible for handling the firearms and ammunition on set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier today (April 15, 2024), while Baldwin was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge earlier this year after having two other manslaughter charges dropped against him in April 2023.

These days, it’s hard to tell what effect a controversy will have on a film’s reception, though it’s also hard to see a world where the film doesn’t very tangibly honor Hutchins’ contributions, talents, and life. In any case, it remains to be seen when we’ll be able to judge the handling of it all for ourselves.

Does Rust have a release date?

At the time of writing, there’s no word on a release date for the Alec Baldwin-led Western feature. All we’ve seen so far is a collection of first-look images pulled from Hutchins’ work on the film, which we can hopefully take as an omen for how Rust prepares to carry itself and its history.

Furthermore, it’s unclear whether Rust will find itself heading to cinemas or streaming when it does release. It would probably be wise to hedge one’s bets on the latter, however.

Read Article The 11 best country movies of all time
no-country-for-old-men
Category: Movies
Movies
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
The 11 best country movies of all time
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ release date, cast, and more
Aang, Katara, Sokka and friends in Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ release date, cast, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Civil War’ ending explained: How many lives are worth a scoop?
Cailee Spaeny holding a camera in Alex Garland's Civil War
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Civil War’ ending explained: How many lives are worth a scoop?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ confirms what we all suspected about MCU’s future as Anthony Mackie kicks up Tom Holland drama
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World/Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ confirms what we all suspected about MCU’s future as Anthony Mackie kicks up Tom Holland drama
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Review: ‘Civil War’ is a symphony of doom, and we all need to listen up
Nick Offerman as the President of the United States in 'Civil War'
Category: Reviews
Reviews
Movies
Movies
Review: ‘Civil War’ is a symphony of doom, and we all need to listen up
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 12, 2024
5 stars
