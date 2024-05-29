Is there a ‘Twilight The New Chapter’ release date?

Remember back in the early 2010s, when the Twilight movies were in the midst of rolling out, and it was clear to pretty much everyone with eyes that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were not having a particularly great time of things in the spotlight, especially now that we’ve seen them thrive in such spaces as Spencer, Love Lies Bleeding, The Lighthouse, and The Batman?

So why, pray tell, would one ever think to throw them back into that moody, blue-tinted hell, even hypothetically? That’s what KH Studio has done here, in any case, and it seems that not everyone has gotten the memo about what the YouTube channel’s entire schtick is.

If you’ve seen the above video circling around the web, don’t make the same mistake that some have made already; this trailer is entirely fake, and exists solely for entertainment purposes and as an exercise in creativity for KH Studio.

As such, The Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter does not have a release date, window, timeline, script, or anything of the sort; just a minute-and-half-long collection of heavily-edited video clips layered with what’s presumably some AI-generated voiceover work.

So if you were itching to see these one-time lovers reunite on the big screen, I’m afraid you’re fresh out of luck. Hope awaits in 2025, however; beyond Stewart’s Love Me and Sacramento and Pattinson’s Mickey 17, these two will be creatively thriving as they seemingly always have been since the Twilight days, and their work only seems to get better and better. And with an animated television series based on the world of Twilight having been greenlit by Lionsgate, who’s to say a few vocal guest appearances could never be in the cards?

