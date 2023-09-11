Is ‘White Chicks 2’ really getting made? All the speculation and rumors, explained

If you’ve been on Facebook in the last few years, you will likely have seen a never-ending parade of posts proclaiming a sequel to a popular movie is in the works, often accompanied by a poster. Many of these supposed movies never seem to surface, but millions of people still fall for these fake news posts. How many Harry Potter sequels have been “announced” lately?

One common rumor on social media is that there is a sequel to the 2004 comedy movie White Chicks. With the movie still a hit with viewers today on streaming, there’s certainly a market for it.

So, is ‘White Chicks 2’ getting made?

The answer is a little complicated. Marlon Wayans, who played Kevin/Brittany and served as a co-writer for the original film, has publicly supported the idea of a sequel. He does, however, have one condition – if he doesn’t have to go through the ordeal of the prosthetic makeup application again, and gets to wear makeup digitally.

Back in 2019, actor Terry Crews, who played Latrell, stated that a sequel was indeed in the works. Four years on, the movie seems to be nowhere in sight. In 2022, Wayans said that Crews was not meant to announce the sequel, as development was still in its infancy.

“My face when @terrycrews tells the world #whitechicks2 is happening but we still don’t have a deal in place… ” Wayans wrote on Instagram. “Um… NO! Not yet. #ohterry.”

If demand stays strong, a ‘White Chicks 2’ could certainly happen, but it has yet to be officially announced. For now, any posters you see online are 100% fake.