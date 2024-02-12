Is ‘Wicked’ still a two-part movie? The first-look trailer, explained

Our first look at 'Wicked' had a distinct lack of 'Part One'.

Maybe high school stereotypes have evolved since I graduated, but the Super Bowl probably isn’t the most attractive use of time for those of us with an inclination towards musical theater. That is, unless it’s this particular Super Bowl, locked and loaded with the first trailer for Wicked, the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Oz-based musical.

With a cast spearheaded by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, which also includes the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, and Jeff Goldblum, to say nothing of the fantastic production design that’s hopefully an omen of the bangers to come, Wicked looks all but ready to steal the show this fall.

But what about next year’s fall? By all appearances, the trailer we got at the Super Bowl doesn’t seem to have any indication of this film being Wicked: Part One; it just seems to be called Wicked. Is the two-parter plan still on, then?

Is Wicked just one movie now?

For those of you hoping we’ll still get Part One and Part Two, you probably have nothing to worry about.

Beyond the fact that, at the time of writing, Wicked: Part Two still seems to be officially billed for November 26, 2025, it would be wise to cast one’s memory back to when Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films were still preparing to make their debut.

Indeed, Villeneuve’s first Dune movie, released all the way back in 2021, wasn’t initially billed in the trailer as a first-parter, but we’re all well aware by now that it very much was (at least, we certainly should be, given all those bombastic Dune: Part Two trailers), so there’s really no reason we shouldn’t assume the same of Wicked.

Wicked: Part One is due in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.