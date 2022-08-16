The long-dormant Orphan franchise recently returned after more than a decade away with Orphan: First Kill. The prequel film to Orphan has been receiving better reviews than its predecessor, will run on Paramount Plus, and its Esther actor is down for more.

In a new report published by MovieWeb today, Isabelle Fuhrmann talks about what it was like to come back as a child who is not who she appears to be. Fuhrmann says options are open, and, if something does happen, she hopes it does not take as long as this one did to ultimately get made.

“I’ve already been asked about Orphan 3 from the team, so maybe, I feel like we’re not going to wait 13 years this time.”

Later in the article, Fuhrmann, now 25, says she learned about where to take the character on the new project by watching her body doubles. She says the two other voices helped her give a more layered performance, and that she has come a long way from when she was first in the franchise as a 10-year-old, adding that director William Brent Bell has ideas for making the series a trilogy. Essentially, there are a lot of missing years in Esther’s life, and he wants to see her as more ruthless in another production.

“There’s a lot to that character, and I think in the future stories, she would probably become a bit more cold-hearted again.”

Orphan: First Kill also stars Julia Stiles, Kennedy Irwin, Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finian, Hiro Kanagawa, Jade Michael, and Samantha Wakes as Dr. Sager. It is Bell’s eighth film overall, and will also be released on digital services and select theaters, too. Fuhrmann’s next projects, which are now in post-production but without set release dates, are Sheroes, and Unit 234.