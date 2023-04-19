Issa Rae isn’t spilling any secrets about the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie

As the buzz around the highly anticipated live-action Barbie film continues to grow, actress Issa Rae is keeping the momentum alive by remaining tight-lipped and not spilling any secrets about the project.

During an interview with People magazine last week while attending AT&T’s Game Ball Experience, Rae, who confirmed to having a role in the movie, shared how excited she is about the comedy. While mentioning the positive reviews Barbie has received from fans since its full trailer and posters were released, the 38-year-old said

“It’s been amazing. I’m super, super excited that people are excited, and I’m just sitting back waiting for it all to come out.”



As the topic transitions to the presidential role that Rae could be portraying in Barbie, the Insecure star remains silent. The reason behind Rae’s reluctance to disclose any information stemmed from the actress not wanting to get “in trouble” with the crew. She told the publication as she mentioned Barbie director Greta Gerwig and the film’s star Margot Robbie,

“I can’t confirm or deny anything.You’re not about to get me in trouble. I’m going to let Greta and Margot take the lead, and I’m shutting the f— up and sitting back.”

When pressed for information regarding if Barbie would meet fans’ expectations, Rae concluded the interview by stating that she wants the audience to enjoy the project and form their own opinion.

“You got to watch it to find out and form your own opinion. I know that they want people to go in and enjoy it as is without too many expectations, so, I want that for y’all too.”

The live-action Barbie will follow the well-known figurine played by Margot Robbie as she tries to find the meaning of happiness by traveling to the real world after being forced out of Barbieland for her imperfect features. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, Simu Liu, Jon Cena, Hari Nef, Kate McKinnon, Ritu Arya, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, and many others.

Barbie is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on July 21, 2023.