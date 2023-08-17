‘It all just goes away’: Michael Cera felt a ‘little depressed’ after filming ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’

Ever since that first graphic novel dropped back in 2004, Scott Pilgrim has steadily established itself as a premier love letter to pop culture while inadvertently boasting the unique distinction of, in its own topsy-turvy way, being a love letter to itself. And with the incoming Netflix anime Scott Pilgrim Takes Off enlisting the entire cast of Edgar Wright’s 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World for its voice cast, that sentiment has never been embodied more faithfully.

Indeed, though you wouldn’t know it from its poor box office performance, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World continues to have a firm grasp on the hearts of countless fans 13 years on thanks to its stylistically clever use of multimedia conventions that subsequently evoke the essence of an uncannily delightful liminal space, among other aspects.

To put it academically, it’s a lot of fun to watch, and we owe much of that to the film’s leading man Michael Cera, who, along with the rest of his former co-stars, looks like he had the time of his life filming Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

He had such a blast. In fact, by the time filming wrapped, the withdrawals hit the actor hard. In a recent interview with GQ, Cera opened up about feeling notably despondent once he and his co-stars departed from the Scott Pilgrim set, noting how close he had gotten to be with his castmates throughout the tight-knit, nine-month-long shoot.

“It was so much fun all the time because we just had the greatest vibe with everybody. I think that basically trickled down from Edgar and the energy he was creating; we all got to rehearse together and spend a lot of time together before we even started making the movie. By the end of the movie I thought ‘this is my world, these are my friends…’ and I was honestly kind of a little depressed when we were done. I was sad to lose it; I could have kept making that forever.”

Of course, they’re all reuniting for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, but we reckon that isolated trips to sound booths won’t entirely be the same as collaborating face-to-face as they did back in 2010. However, We’re sure that Cera is ecstatic about bringing the titular slacker back to life on Netflix, just as we are about to see this beloved world expand once again.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be released on Netflix on Nov. 17 and consist of eight episodes.