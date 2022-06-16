It only takes minutes for fans to start demanding Morbius in ‘Venom 3’

Well, that didn’t take long.

The internet has only just been set ablaze by Tom Hardy posting the front page of the Venom 3 script on social media, which confirms he’ll once again be developing the story alongside longtime friend and collaborator Kelly Marcel. Based on how Let There Be Carnage ended, the smart money would be on Stephen Graham’s detective Patrick Mulligan returning as big bad Toxin, but fans already have other ideas.

Having flopped twice at the box office already, gone down in the history books as one of the worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptations of all-time, and become a nonstop fountain of memes, Morbheads were instantly out in full force to demand that Jared Leto’s Living Vampire become a key part of Eddie Brock’s third standalone adventure.

Venom 3: Let There Be Morbius pic.twitter.com/DwypMak4pe — Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) June 16, 2022

sony producers realizing venom 3 ending means the only characters they have left in their ass line-up is morbius and el muerte pic.twitter.com/d0YZWjPtNN — Hávamál Struggler (@askeladden4dark) June 16, 2022

Venom 3: Morbius 2 — Bully MagDier (@BullyMagDier) June 16, 2022

Venom 3: Venom vs morbius 🙏🤞🏻 — Xabo McClane (@Xabo_McClane) June 16, 2022

Venom 3 morbius https://t.co/Vvqrn84Nn6 — ur mom will prob call me handsome (@cert_brownboy) June 16, 2022

Question is Venom 3 or Morbius 2 https://t.co/oYuP7oR9VJ — Mo (@MoZoneMo) June 16, 2022

Venom Vs Morbius, let's goooooo!!!! — CJ Huaman (@CJHuaman94) June 16, 2022

Morbius has long since passed the point of self-awareness after Jared Leto got in on the act by acknowledging Morbin’ Time, and that’s without even mentioning the tongue-in-cheek petition to have the movie sent back into theaters for a third time, so we’d safely assume that not everyone is being entirely serious.

However, we know better than to rule out the unexpected and incomprehensible when it comes to Sony’s handling of its superhero properties, so it’s not as if anyone would be too shocked were the studio to utilize the remaining options in whatever multi-picture contract Leto initially signed with the best of intentions to have him swing by Venom 3, if only to hear him say “It’s Morbin’ time” and then f*ck off back to whence he came.