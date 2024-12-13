Forgot password
It really must be a brave new world, because the ‘Captain America 4’ poster is here and it doesn’t look like garbage

Feige finally increased the graphic department's budget.
Jonathan Wright
Published: Dec 13, 2024 05:09 pm

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been flirting with disaster for a few years now, but most fans only need one good movie — one preferably not featuring a fourth wall-breaking hero getting up to his own random shenanigans — to say that all is forgiven. Captain America: Brave New World could be that film, and by the looks of it, Kevin Feige and co. are learning from their mistakes and actively listening to fan criticisms.

With exactly two months to go until Brave New World hits theaters around the world, Marvel Studios has decided to unveil the official theatrical poster for the Anthony Mackie-led spectacle, and it seems that they’re finally learning how to get the protagonist pose and art style on these superhero covers just right.

Unlike many other MCU posters in the past in which, as Joey in Friends would say, the stars were basically engaged in “smell the fart acting” with lots of floating heads and weirdly photoshopped parts coming together to make the ensemble, this new poster for Brave New World manages to be stylish, but also vintage. And I have a feeling that whatever vibe this poster is aiming for, it’s precisely what Marvel needs at this junction. Check it out for yourself down below.

The fourth installment in the Captain America series, the second to last entry in Phase Five, and the 35th film in the overall MCU, Brave New World is coming in clutch at a time when the fictional world needs to recreate the success of some of its earlier hits like The Winter Soldier and Civil War. Anthony Mackie is reprising his role as Sam Wilson, this time donning the mantle of Captain America following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and joined by a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford (Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk), Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Giancarlo Esposito (Seth Voelker/Sidewinder), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres/Falcon), and Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph.

Tentatively add to that list a host of unannounced and surprised Marvel cameos. This is an important movie for Feige, and that means we should expect at least two post-credits scenes, half a dozen cameos by different MCU players, and more than a dozen subtle or overt references to past events.

Fans are loving this new poster. Imagine how thoroughly the producers have botched this aspect of the marketing that people can’t help but notice when we finally get a great promo poster.

And just like that, any latent reservations I may have had for this movie given Chris Evans’ absence vanishes. The MCU owes a great deal of its success to its unbelievably iconic cast of characters during the days of the Infinity Saga, but that doesn’t mean we can’t jump on the hype train when they remember how to tell a good story again. All signs seem to indicate that Brave New World will be the movie to redeem the franchise and put it back on the right track, so mark your calendars for February 14 when it arrives in theaters.

