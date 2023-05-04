‘It was a deep experience for me’: Parker Posey opens up about her ‘Beau is Afraid’ sex scene

Actress Parker Posey recently revealed what it was like filming the daring sex scene in Beau Is Afraid with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix and also opened up about the vulnerabilities that came with that moment.

The film follows a worrisome man named Beau Wassermann (Phoenix), who attempts to confront his fears and find his way home after his mother tragically dies. Beau is Afraid also stars Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Kylie Rogers, Denis Ménochet, Zoe Lister-Jones, Richard Kind, Hayley Squires, and many others.

On May 4, in an interview with People magazine, Posey, who portrays the role of Wassermann’s past lover, disclosed that working on the movie was so monumental that there are times when “certain images” stayed with her. The 54-year-old stated while comparing Beau is Afraid‘s script to poetry,

“I think the movie has a lot of poetry to it, and it’s just very effective. I don’t know why certain images stay with me, but I can meditate on them and go like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s in my psyche. That’s in my universe.'”

Further in the conversation, Posey recounts the infamous sex scene with Phoenix. The Scream 3 star shared that it was a “deep experience” for her and that she couldn’t imagine anyone else participating in that scene. Still, this wasn’t unusual for Posey because of her unpredictable career choices. She said,

“No one [else] would do this, and no one could do this. My career, my path, is of the unexpected. I don’t know how to explain it other than it was a deep experience for me.”

Since Beau is Afraid’s theatrical debut last month, the horror received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Although many agreed that this film is an acquired taste and that people should be mindful before watching it, many complimented Phoenix’s delivery and the director Ari Aster’s overall vision. In addition to the praise, Beau is Afraid also got a 70% on the Tomatometer.

Beau is Afraid is now playing in theaters.