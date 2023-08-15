‘It was very fun to shoot’: The star of a brand-new entry in a $115 million horror franchise quietly reminds everybody it’s on the way

With the colossal horror genre pumping out an eye-popping array of content over the last several years, it’s undoubtedly easy for certain projects to become stuck in the pipeline and momentarily forgotten about. Then again, when you remember how impactful and genuinely unsettling 2008’s The Strangers truly was, it almost seems insulting to think that any entry in the $115 million horror franchise could be brushed over. Luckily, the star of a brand-new entry in the franchise is here to remind us that the next chapter is definitely happening.

In an interview with CinemaChords, Ema Horvath, the star of the rebooted Strangers trilogy, revealed some useful information in regard to the upcoming slasher flick The Strangers 3 back in February. Months later, the pulse-pounding horror still remains untitled, although Horvath confidently and somewhat quickly reminded everybody that the movie is still happening and that filming has already wrapped. You can check out the interview for yourself down below:

'THE STRANGERS' trilogy star Ema Horvath reveals this "remake" is in the same universe.



Previously, producer Courtney Solomon said this trilogy would "expand that world."



'THE STRANGERS' trilogy star Ema Horvath reveals this "remake" is in the same universe.

Previously, producer Courtney Solomon said this trilogy would "expand that world."

As enthralling as this news surely is for horror fanatics as far as the eye can see, it’s equally disappointing that we’ve not received much information about the upcoming project over the last few months. Of course, this is all probably for a good reason — and that’s to not spoil the absolute madness and chaos that is destined to take place in the rebooted trilogy.

That being said, one also has to wonder whether or not the three main villains from the first two Strangers films will somehow be connected to the rebooted trilogy, with Horvath insisting that the upcoming entry is “within the same universe” as the other two projects. For now, we’ll simply have to sit back and wait patiently to see it all unfold.