It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ⏤ a James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ star slated to appear in ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ season 3!

James Gunn’s Superman takes flight in July 2025. However, one of the film’s stars now has thethe opportunity to prove whether their general knowledge skills are superpowered when they appear on Celebrity Jeopardy season 3.

Recommended Videos

The buzz surrounding Superman electrifies as the release date nears. Everything is riding on this movie too, since it’s set to be the first feature film entry in Gunn and Peter Safran’s brand-spanking-new DC Universe. At the time of writing, what is and isn’t canon of the previous iteration of the cinematic universe remains uncertain. However, after the abysmal box office failures of The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Joker: Folie à Deux, a reset is exactly what was needed here.

While Henry Cavill fans are sad to see his departure as the Man of Steel, at least Gunn chose an actor who looks like he could be Cavill’s younger brother as his replacement. David Corenswet puts on the red cape and underwear to soar as the last son of Krypton in Superman, while he’s joined by the fantastic Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Brosnahan is renowned for playing Miriam “Midge” Maisel in the award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and her casting as Lois in the DCU was generally well received by fans and critics alike. Before fans see her in the comic book movie, though, they will get a chance to see how she fares on Celebrity Jeopardy where she will be a contestant on an upcoming season 3 episode, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Brosnahan won’t be the only actor from Superman appearing on the newest season of Celebrity Jeopardy, as Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord and various other characters in the DCU, is scheduled to appear as well. It’ll be interesting to see if either of them manages to win the $1 million for a charity of their choice, or if another celebrity secures the bag. Stay tuned because the new episodes drop in Jan. 2025 and all will be revealed.

What fans do know for certain, though, is that Superman is set to be centered around hope and optimism. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in Jan. 2024, Brosnahan confirmed that it was a joy filming the movie and she appreciated the tone it’s going for. She said:

“I’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far. Every single person involved in this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies. Some of us were reading the comics. So I feel like it’s being made with so much love. And I think this Superman will have a sense of humor.”

As it stands, Gunn, Brosnahan, and the rest of the cast members have been saying all the right things about Superman to get everyone excited about the upcoming film. Unquestionably, all genuine DC fans cling to a glimmer of hope that it will be everything it’s promised to be and help to kickstart a successful universe that can give the MCU some competition. Until then, viewers can look forward to seeing Brosnahan compete on Celebrity Jeopardy. Who knows, maybe she’ll drop a titbit about her role as Lois?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy