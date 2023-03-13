It’s an ‘Indiana Jones’ reunion at the Oscars as ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins the evening’s biggest award

The stage was set, the previous wins of the night were piling up, and everything everywhere seemed to point to an Everything Everywhere All at Once triumphant final moment at the 95th Academy Awards, so when Harrison Ford peeled open that envelope and uttered the name of 2022’s absurdist, genre-defiant champion of cinema as the Best Picture winner, the eruption of cheers could be heard throughout the multiverse.

It was the seventh award out of 11 total nominations claimed by the A24 darling, having previously won Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Original Screenplay (Kwan and Scheinert), and Best Film Editing (Paul Rogers) earlier that evening.

The film was no stranger to the record books even before the Oscars came calling, but, evidently, that wasn’t enough to quell the insatiable hunger of Yeoh, the Daniels, and the rest of this crack creative team.

With 3 acting wins, plus Best Director and Best Picture, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE has won more above-the-line Oscars than any movie ever in the 95 years they’ve thrown this show. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 13, 2023

Also adding on to the sheer poetry that was Everything Everywhere‘s awards season run was the mini Indiana Jones reunion between Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan, who starred together in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom nearly 40 years ago.

The shot I was hoping for, the show's director missed, but Getty's Kevin Winter got pic.twitter.com/0AHd3mRJgA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 13, 2023

And for Jamie Lee Curtis, the win was just the cherry on top for a night that included her first-ever personal win at the Oscars for her role in the film; perhaps she secretly did her own stunts, too.

Jamie Lee Curtis jumps for joy after "Everything Everywhere All at Once" wins Best Picture at the #Oscars. https://t.co/wgCluOYWZT pic.twitter.com/u0dRnqwd7S — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Indeed, it’s Everything Everywhere‘s world — and we’re all more than happy to be living in it — and the world’s latest champion of movie magic will no doubt be riding this very special wave for the foreseeable future.