It’s been 20 years since moviegoers around the world were first introduced to Gollum
In an audacious move that has left many of us feeling old, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers had the gall to turn 20 years old today. The film, along with The Fellowship of the Ring and Return of the King, is a cinematic treasure, and no matter how old it gets we will still love it.
Peter Jackson’s adaptation of the novel by J. R. R. Tolkien set the bar when it came to adapting fantasy, opening the floodgates for the genre when it came to on-screen representation. Being the second film in a trilogy is a difficult position, as it lacks the excitement of introducing us to the world at large and the high stakes and conclusion that come with the finale, but The Two Towers still stands proudly, shoulder to shoulder with its companions.
It is a complete masterpiece and gave us many a fantastic performance, including introducing us to the complex and antagonistic Gollum, played by the phenomenal Andy Serkis. From beginning to end it continues to showcase the beauty of Middle Earth (see: Aotearoa/New Zealand) with sweeping shots of rugged landscapes and magnificent mountains all culminating in the Battle of Helm’s Deep, which is considered one of the greatest battle scenes ever created for film or television.
Now fans are taking to Twitter to celebrate the film in all its glory, sharing clips, screenshots, and quotes that have stuck with them even 20 years on.
This one speech, given by the steadfast and loyal Samwise Gamgee, moved us all and serves to remind us, even through what we have been through and continue to go through, that the darkness will pass and there’s still good in the world.
Many are remembering the truly jaw-dropping battle scene, one of the greatest ever made for the screen.
Of course, the film gave us more Legolas doing Legolas things, which was much appreciated.
New Zealand’s breathtaking beauty was on full display from beginning to end.
This user wanted to share this fantastic performance given by Serkis as Gollum.
Another user chose to praise Jackson’s directorial skill.
It is truly difficult to find any fault in this film, every part is beautiful.
For many, the anniversary prompts a rewatch.
Here is to loving the film another 20 years from now as the film is firmly in the annals of cinematic history for being a part of one of the greatest movie trilogies ever made.