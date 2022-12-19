In an audacious move that has left many of us feeling old, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers had the gall to turn 20 years old today. The film, along with The Fellowship of the Ring and Return of the King, is a cinematic treasure, and no matter how old it gets we will still love it.

Peter Jackson’s adaptation of the novel by J. R. R. Tolkien set the bar when it came to adapting fantasy, opening the floodgates for the genre when it came to on-screen representation. Being the second film in a trilogy is a difficult position, as it lacks the excitement of introducing us to the world at large and the high stakes and conclusion that come with the finale, but The Two Towers still stands proudly, shoulder to shoulder with its companions.

It is a complete masterpiece and gave us many a fantastic performance, including introducing us to the complex and antagonistic Gollum, played by the phenomenal Andy Serkis. From beginning to end it continues to showcase the beauty of Middle Earth (see: Aotearoa/New Zealand) with sweeping shots of rugged landscapes and magnificent mountains all culminating in the Battle of Helm’s Deep, which is considered one of the greatest battle scenes ever created for film or television.

Now fans are taking to Twitter to celebrate the film in all its glory, sharing clips, screenshots, and quotes that have stuck with them even 20 years on.

This one speech, given by the steadfast and loyal Samwise Gamgee, moved us all and serves to remind us, even through what we have been through and continue to go through, that the darkness will pass and there’s still good in the world.

happy 20th anniversary to the best scene in the two towers pic.twitter.com/i3RVIRXv54 — miki 🍃🎄 (@theehobbit) December 18, 2022

Many are remembering the truly jaw-dropping battle scene, one of the greatest ever made for the screen.

20 years ago today, The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers was released in cinemas, giving us one of the most iconic battle scenes in film history with The Battle of Helm's Deep.. pic.twitter.com/a51iBtG9iP — The Timeless Pop Culture Fan (@PopCultureGuy12) December 18, 2022

Of course, the film gave us more Legolas doing Legolas things, which was much appreciated.

Happy 20th to LOTR The Two Towers and to this mind blowing shot. pic.twitter.com/r359U0fOE5 — Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) December 18, 2022

New Zealand’s breathtaking beauty was on full display from beginning to end.

the opening to the two towers is so stunning pic.twitter.com/6bsiCgB14T — sky (@rhaenapadme) December 18, 2022

This user wanted to share this fantastic performance given by Serkis as Gollum.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS was released 20 years ago today.



Here’s some amazing behind the scenes footage of ANDY SERKIS’ recording his groundbreaking performance of GOLLUM and SMÉAGOL. pic.twitter.com/rCQiuY7Qc1 — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) December 18, 2022

Another user chose to praise Jackson’s directorial skill.

The Two Towers 20th anniversary

Having established the rules of middle earth & freed from the headfirst narrative of the 1st film Jackson slows down & develops the survivors of the fellowship & ups the climatic stakes in another triumphant merging of physical & digital filmmaking pic.twitter.com/wzJEXuWfRL — Samuel J. May (@sjmay92) December 11, 2022

It is truly difficult to find any fault in this film, every part is beautiful.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was released in theaters 20 years ago today!



This is my personal favorite of the film series. From the Battle at Helms Deep, to the Ents, to Andy Serkis' phenomenal performance as Gollum it's all fantastic. pic.twitter.com/ZpQ1hwOzRW — Cozy Louise🎄 (@CozyLouise72) December 19, 2022

For many, the anniversary prompts a rewatch.

Today marks 20 years since the worldwide cinema premiere of #LordOfTheRings The Two Towers movie.

As with last year with the Fellowship, a rewatch was necessary to celebrate the anniversary.

It’s amazing what they have managed to craft with this trilogy. Finest of arts! pic.twitter.com/Es5YgbUjKF — ARK (@ark_sfor) December 18, 2022

Here is to loving the film another 20 years from now as the film is firmly in the annals of cinematic history for being a part of one of the greatest movie trilogies ever made.