‘It’s hard to define how little I care’: The director who almost rebooted an iconic franchise that won’t die refuses to talk about it

Hollywood history is littered with movies that go down in the history books as ifs, buts, and maybes, but Neill Blomkamp has made it abundantly clear that he’s got no interest in ever talking about his abandoned Aliens sequel ever again.

The District 9 director was developing a direct continuation of James Gunn’s 1986 classic that would have brought back Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley and Michael Biehn’s Hicks, only for Ridley Scott to waltz back into the room and decide that he fancied taking another crack at the franchise he’d helped create in the first place.

via 20th Century Studios

In the end, we got Prometheus and Covenant out of the equation, which were admittedly vastly superior to the dismal Alien vs. Predator crossovers while still failing to hold a candle to the first two installments in the Xenomorph saga. When asked about the one that got away by Uproxx, though, Blomkamp made his stance perfectly clear.

“It’s hard to define how little I care about what happens with Alien.”

Not only that, but he almost immediately shut down the interview and ended it once that question came to the fore, so it’s best not to press him any further on the Gran Turismo press circuit. Of course, there’s a TV series and a new feature in the works, so it’s not as if new owners Disney are willing to allow the IP that simply won’t die to fade away from the forefront of pop culture.