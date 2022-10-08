It’s official: ‘V/H/S/85’ gets release date, MCU and ‘Hellraiser’ talent

The horror train has proven to be a relentless one over the last year, with Nope, Pearl, Halloween Ends, and everything in between and beyond having spoiled fans like never before.

And it looks like the train will be roaring well into next year; we’re already anticipating MaXXXine, the conclusion to Ti West’s X trilogy that’s been taking the world by storm, and now Shudder is serving up even more 2023 teasers with the fifth installment of V/H/S, the hit horror anthology series that first rolled up in 2012, and whose latest installment, V/H/S/99, is set for an Oct. 20 release, hoping to emulate the record-breaking viewership accomplished by its predecessor, V/H/S/94.

Indeed, per the official Twitter account of Shudder, 2023 will grace us with V/H/S/85, with entries from horror powerhouses such as Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, The Black Phone) and V/H/S veteran David Bruckner (Hellraiser, The Night House), as if the franchise hadn’t garnered a magnetic reputation on its own.

Just announced at @NY_Comic_Con: V/H/S/85 📼💀 coming in 2023!

Just announced at @NY_Comic_Con: V/H/S/85 📼💀 coming in 2023!

Featuring segments directed by David Bruckner, @scottderrickson, @HorrorGuerrero, Natasha Kermani & Mike P. Nelson.

The names joining Derrickson and Bruckner in directorial duties include Gigi Saul Guerrero (Satanic Hispanics), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), and Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn, The Domestics).

With a surplus of hype already at their disposal, horror fans from all over were happy to add even more to their plate.

Derrickson’s name in particular seems to be having the intended effect.

But for some folks, Derrickson and Bruckner aren’t even the main draws.

Given the horror gems 2022 has been rolling out, it seems that good news about the genre makes for a cherry on top of any day.

V/H/S/85 will release exclusively on Shudder in 2023.