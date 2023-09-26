‘It’s still on the tracks’: Despite being cursed countless times over, a notoriously stalled sci-fi sequel retains the faintest signs of life

Having been through so many false dawns and breakdowns in communication already, the best way to approach the long-gestating Star Trek 4 is to believe it’s actually happening when you’re sitting down in your seat in the theater on opening night.

Beyond that, the fourth installment in the Kelvin timeline has suffered so many setbacks, delays, rewrites, reshuffles, and abandonments that nobody’s going to be surprised in the slightest if it never manages to claw its way out of development hell. Attempts have been made for years to drag Chris Pine and the rest of the Enterprise crew back to the big screen, and so far there’s absolutely nothing to show for it.

via Paramount

Undeterred, though, current writer and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines director Lindsey Anderson Beer has indicated to Collider that progress is still being made no matter how infinitesimal it might be, even if this is exactly the sort of party line we’ve become accustomed to hearing a revolving door of creatives trot out anytime Star Trek 4 enters the conversation.

“It is, it’s still on the tracks. I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct this movie, and that was a hard thing to do. But I love that everybody involved with that project.”

Chris Pine has voiced his doubts several times over that the band will be getting back together, with the ball remaining firmly in Paramount’s court as to just how hard the studio is willing to push in order to make Star Trek 4 a reality, regardless of just how many times it looked to be gathering steam before immediately falling by the wayside.