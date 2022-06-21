It’s taken 25 years, but ‘Batman & Robin’ defenders finally come out of the woodwork
We can all agree that Batman & Robin is one of the worst comic book adaptations to ever come out of Hollywood, with Joel Schumacher’s second stab at the Dark Knight being torn apart by critics and savaged by fans on its way to severely underwhelming at the box office and effectively killing the franchise for close to a decade.
However, we can also agree that time more often than not tends to be kinder to terrible movies, with more and more supporters emerging on a generation basis, some of whom tend to get either an active or perverse sense of enjoyment from witnessing cinematic garbage unfolding in front of their very eyes.
With that in mind, we shouldn’t be too surprised that the 25th anniversary of Batman & Robin led to a cacophony of apologists emerging from the woodwork to state their case about the disastrous outing for the Caped Crusader being more of a misunderstood gem than the abomination it’s been labeled as.
Obviously, your personal taste and preference will dictate how you feel about Batman & Robin, while we’d also feel very confident in saying that not even all the money in the world could convince George Clooney that it’s anything other than the low point of what eventually went on to become a stellar and awards-laden career.
Each to their own, then, but if anyone comes out and says that the $25 million of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cringe-inducing Mr. Freeze puns are side-splittingly hilarious, then a line has officially been crossed.