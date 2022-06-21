It’s taken 25 years, but ‘Batman & Robin’ defenders finally come out of the woodwork

We can all agree that Batman & Robin is one of the worst comic book adaptations to ever come out of Hollywood, with Joel Schumacher’s second stab at the Dark Knight being torn apart by critics and savaged by fans on its way to severely underwhelming at the box office and effectively killing the franchise for close to a decade.

However, we can also agree that time more often than not tends to be kinder to terrible movies, with more and more supporters emerging on a generation basis, some of whom tend to get either an active or perverse sense of enjoyment from witnessing cinematic garbage unfolding in front of their very eyes.

With that in mind, we shouldn’t be too surprised that the 25th anniversary of Batman & Robin led to a cacophony of apologists emerging from the woodwork to state their case about the disastrous outing for the Caped Crusader being more of a misunderstood gem than the abomination it’s been labeled as.

25 years later, I would rather be subjected to BATMAN & ROBIN a dozen more times than forced to sit through BATMAN V SUPERMAN in its entirety one more time. pic.twitter.com/joYydEG8dc — NostalgiaCast (@DWLundberg) June 20, 2022

The 25th anniversary of BATMAN & ROBIN makes me think about how Joel Schumacher was over-punished by the internet for the “crime” of this movie and handled it with an exceptional amount of grace, at least publicly — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) June 21, 2022

today in 1997, 'batman & robin' premiered on theaters, this movie was an awakening pic.twitter.com/qlgCOAzVjo — pop culture (@notgwendalupe) June 20, 2022

This is some of the positive reviews that critics were saying about 'Batman & Robin' pic.twitter.com/W0WNKgqW7c — Daily Schumacher Batman! (@SchumacherDaily) June 18, 2022

I’m gonna give an extremely hot take



Batman & Robin >>>> Batman Forever — Chrisssssssss 🐍 (@ChrisTinStan03) June 21, 2022

I am begging you, please just make one absolutely unapologetically batshit Batman movie. It's been twenty-five years since Batman & Robin. We're ready to try again — Anise, Occult PI, Stakin the Forsaken since '87 (@Twigbelly) June 21, 2022

If you're gonna do a giant ice cannon in a movie, Batman & Robin was the movie to do it in. But no one ever gives them any credit for it so I will! Crazy concept satisfyingly delivered. #BatmanAndRobin — Dr. Johno Octavius 🎃 (@lionelluthor14) June 21, 2022

batman & robin (1997) is considered one of the worst movies of all time but i will never turn down an opportunity to watch it in full. it’s beautiful, campy goodness. — adrie rose 🇯🇲 (@adrierising) June 21, 2022

Obviously, your personal taste and preference will dictate how you feel about Batman & Robin, while we’d also feel very confident in saying that not even all the money in the world could convince George Clooney that it’s anything other than the low point of what eventually went on to become a stellar and awards-laden career.

Each to their own, then, but if anyone comes out and says that the $25 million of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cringe-inducing Mr. Freeze puns are side-splittingly hilarious, then a line has officially been crossed.