‘It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done’: ‘Rebel Moon’ producer hypes up his latest collaboration with Zack Snyder

For all the exhausting discourse he’s come to be associated with thanks to a loud portion of his fanbase, Zack Snyder absolutely must be given credit where credit is due; his final cuts may not quite stick the landings we’d want, but the filmmaker certainly has one of the most curious minds in the cinematic sci-fi/fantasy at the moment, as evidenced by his cooking up of the Army of the Dead franchise and the incoming Twilight of the Gods television series.

And his next big creative boon is closing in as we speak, with Rebel Moon, the first part of Snyder’s two-part space opera epic, set to land exclusively on Netflix later this winter.

The film stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a former member of the oppressive Imperium army commanded by the notorious Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee). Seeking redemption, she travels across the galaxy to form an insurgency group in hopes of standing against the Imperium and their imminent conquest of the moon known as Veldt.

We’re sure it will all make a bit more sense when we actually get to watch it, but it’s apparent from the synopsis alone that Snyder’s latest won’t be skimping on its scope, and given his franchise intentions with Rebel Moon, why would it?

In any case, it sounds like producer Eric Newman already can’t get enough of jumping into this world with two feet, calling Rebel Moon “the biggest thing” he’s ever worked on during a recent interview with ScreenRant.

“It’s been so fun. It’s a massive movie. I would sometimes drive on to set and I would look out in the distance and think like, “Could that possibly be part of our show?” And it always was. It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done, and it’s really cool. I’m excited for people to see it. I think you’ll love it!”

We won’t know for sure until another handful of months have passed, but Rebel Moon could end up being one of the most lucrative pickups Netflix has ever made, and with Part 2 already having been shot back-to-back with Part 1, it certainly sounds like the faith is there.

Rebel Moon will descend into Netflix queues on Dec. 22.