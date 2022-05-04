J.J. Abrams marks Star Wars Day with a gift he got from Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher had a reputation on set for inviting other actors to raid her candy stash.

May the fourth is upon us and people all around the world are celebrating the fictional world of Star Wars, including loving tributes to the amazing person that brought Princess Leia to life, Carrie Fisher.

JJ Abrams, who directed Fisher for her role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, took to Twitter Thursday to share “One of a handful of gifts” he got “from the late, extraordinarily great Carrie Fisher.”

He posted a photo of a Venus de Milo-like statuette with the classic likeness of Fisher, complete with Leia’s cinnamon bun-like hairdo.

One of a handful of gifts from the late, extraordinarily great Carrie Fisher. Happy #StarWarsDay and #MayThe4thBeWithYou! pic.twitter.com/OjyelzMH9w — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) May 4, 2022

Fisher tragically passed away in 2016, but many of those who worked with her won’t soon forget her reputation for being able to make everybody laugh, such as was Star Wars co-star John Boyega’s account of the actor.

According to Boyega’s recollections, Fisher had a maternal, almost mythical energy to her on set. He recounted back in 2018 how Fisher was known to have a stash of chocolate bars in her fridge, which she often encourage him to raid.

“I was on a strict diet during Episode VIII, and she was like, ‘Kid, get into that fridge and take some chocolate bars. I have many there.’ And I did. I failed my diet because Carrie Fisher told me to. And it [felt] great,” Boyega said in an interview with Elle (via Associated Press).

The most important lesson Boyega said Fisher gave him was to encourage him to have the “freedom” to be who he is.