Jack Black calls ‘School of Rock’ highlight of his career

Actor Jack Black has been in front of the camera for years, received acclaim for his role in Bernie and is going to be in the Borderlands movie.With such a long and storied career there are lots of great moments to choose from, but for him his peak was 2003’s School of Rock.

My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were. It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly.

The occasional musician made the comments to Entertainment Tonight during a recent report looking at reactions to the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins late last month. While reflecting on the times Tenacious D opened for them, he also reminisced about the work from Bernie director and frequent collaborator Richard Linklater. Black has previously said similar things about the project and told GQ in 2019 that it’s the film he’s most impressed with.

It is definitely the movie I am the most proud of. That’s the one that really, I felt like all the planets aligned. When we did the first readthrough with the whole cast it was just like, ah, lightning in a bottle. That’s the only time I’ve felt like I was meant to do something. Now the rest is all just gravy and icing, I can die happy. I got my School of Rock.i

A sequel to the piece was in development at one point, but ultimately did not come together due to a lack of creative cohesion. Regardless, the original School of Rock is available to rent on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.