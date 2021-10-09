Jack Black Reportedly In Talks To Join The MCU

Jack Black is a star among stars and if fans were excited to see him play Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros. animated movie, then they’ll be even more excited to see he might be joining the MCU sometime soon. According to reports from Giant Freakin Robot, their trusted and proven sources state that the star is currently in talks to join the biggest cinematic universe in comics.

While we know he’s been an unofficial Captain America before, this would a lot more serious. While there’s no word on who he might play or what movie he would appear in, fans that have campaigned for Jack Black to become a Marvel character in the past have shared some excellent ideas. We’ve covered how he’d look as Wolverine, but here are some of the internet’s best ideas:

I like the idea of Jack Black in the MCU, but y'all are missing the obvious choice for his role: X-Men's Beast.



Who better to portray the carefully controlled refined persona to keep the inner savage in check, while also being seriously hilarious? pic.twitter.com/hd3zvQKD6P — Joel Shulkin, MD (@drjoelshulkin) December 4, 2020

This is the MCU Jack Black I crave: pic.twitter.com/DFmX18jzjX — Scott Thomas (he / him / his) (@OGScottieT) December 4, 2020

Fantasy roundtable: Jack Black as MCU Hercules.



Should it happen? Could it happen? Can we make it happen?



Discuss. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/pA7W9JVOKr — ᴍᴀɴɴʏ ᴘᴇᴛᴇʀs ᴀʀᴛ + ᴅᴇsɪɢɴ 🖥🖌👕 (@mannypdesign) April 30, 2021

Of course, Jack Black was also already canon in the MCU. Totally, for real, we swear!

#WandaVision spoilers



Yo Gabba Gabba being in the MCU also means that Weird Al, Jack Black, and MCR also exist there! pic.twitter.com/ckgIeUcnre — Sidharth Rao (@S_S_R_717) February 19, 2021

While Black has said he’d like to play Kingpin in the past, fans might still be hoping he’ll be called in to replace Chris Pratt. Either way, we can only hope the reports are true so we can see Jack Black join the MCU in the way only he could.