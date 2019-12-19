Jackass 4 Moving Forward As Paramount Sets Release Date

Just when you thought those iconic words – “Hello, I’m Johnny Knoxville and welcome to Jackass” – would never be uttered again, it sounds like we’ll indeed be hearing them once more, and soon. That’s according to Deadline, who are reporting tonight that Paramount has now made Jackass 4 official by handing it a release date of March 5th, 2021.

While most of the death-defying baboons in the group have continued to find work in the years since Jackass 3D saw theaters, which was way back in 2010, fans have long been calling for a fourth outing. And now, they’re getting it. It’s unclear who, exactly, will be returning at this time, but we’d imagine most of the core members will be back for more.

Of course, the absence of Ryan Dunn, who died in a drunk driving accident in 2011, will surely be felt. But maybe they can somehow turn the project into a tribute of sorts?

In any case, we’re sure he’ll be mentioned, at the very least, and we’re also sure that Knoxville has a ton of new stunts up his sleeve, with the ringleader never failing to keep his fans amused – be it back on the Jackass TV show or in each of the movies. Stupid and ridiculous they may be, no one can say this troupe isn’t fun to watch.

Tell us, though, do you want to see a Jackass 4? Or do you feel that this strange but entertaining group should step aside as they’re now getting too old for this sh*t? Drop us a comment in the usual place with your thoughts and watch this space for further updates on the project as it begins to come together over at Paramount.