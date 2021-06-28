Jackass Cast to Participate in Shark Stunts as Part of Discovery’s Shark Week

Unsurprisingly, the cast Jackass 4 is doing something pretty dangerous. This time, however, they are doing it to celebrate ‘Shark Week,’ an annual, week-long block of television shows centered around one of the ocean’s greatest predators.

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and other members of the cast will partake in a “series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain,” according to the Discovery press release. They, along with Dr. Craig O’Connell, a shark biologist and informally known as the ‘Shark Doctor,’ will be testing some of the more common myths involving sharks. The special will air on the first day of Shark Week: Sunday, July 11. The special, titled Jackass Shark Week Special, will air at 9pm CT on Discovery.

Not only do the cast get to be a part of a popular week in television, which began more than 30 years ago, but they also get to promote the fourth and most likely, the final Jackass film. Due to Knoxville, the star and one of the film’s producers, telling GQ earlier in the year that Jackass 4 would be his final contribution to the series, as well as the firing of Bam Margera, one of the films’ most recognizable faces, after a public relapse and continuous harassment of some of the film’s producers, it is expected that the next installment will conclude a now-iconic foursome of stupidly dangerous movies.

After several delays, Jackass 4 is set to hit theatres on Oct. 22, 2021, but it could possibly be released via the Paramout+ streaming service earlier than that.