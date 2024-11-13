Jailed crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried the focus of new movie from Apple and A24

If you’ve ever dabbled in the crypto space, or even if you haven’t, you’ve probably heard of Sam Bankman-Fried, the man behind the exchange platform FTX. The 32-year-old has made quite a name for himself by committing fraud, and now his story is set to grace the big screen.

According to a report from Variety, Apple and A24 will craft a movie based on Sam Bankman-Fried’s story, which was shared in book form back in 2023 thanks to Michael Lewis’ Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon.

The movie is currently in the early development stage and its script will be written by Lena Dunham. A24 and Apple Studios are partnering to co-develop the film, and that’s all that is known about the project so far. This will be one of many movies in the works as a collaboration between the two studios with the others being Spike Lee’s High and Low, and The Wives starring Denzel Washington.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Going Infinite was released in 2023 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller. It follows the story of SBF, how he grew in the crypto space, and ultimately how his empire crumbled around him. If you’re interested in reading the story before it’s adapted for screen you can purchase the book in all your usual retail locations including Amazon both physically and for Kindle.

Back in March, SBF had his sentencing hearing for multiple counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering which he was ultimately convicted of and is now set to spend 25 years behind bars. Not just that, he was also fined $11 billion, so naturally, it should be no surprise that the former crypto bigwig has filed an appeal.

Lena Dunham is most well known as the writer and creator of 2012’s hit TV series Girls, alongside her work on other shows including Generation, and Camping. Most recently she wrote and directed an upcoming Netflix rom-com called Too Much which has currently finished production.

On the side of Going Infinite by writer Michael Lewis, this will be far from the first of his books to grace the big screen. Movies that have adapted his work in the past include The Blind Side, Moneyball, and The Big Short, which is good company to have and suggest big things could come from this upcoming crypto movie.

Given the upcoming movie is only in its early development state we don’t expect to see too much from the project for a while, however, if you’re someone who loves crypto you can sleep tight knowing that the space’s most extreme story will be gracing theaters sometime in the future.

