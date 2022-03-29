James Bond fans livid over Oscars snubbing one of the 007s

James Bond fans are livid after the Oscars totally snubbed one of the actor to play 007 as part of its 60th anniversary tribute to the super-spy. Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony celebrated the franchise marking six decades on our screens this year by showcasing an epic highlights reel of Bond’s greatest moments. But, while all six stars to embody the character were featured in the video, presenters Tony Hawk, Shawn White, and Kelly Slater failed to namecheck George Lazenby in their introduction.

Although the three sportsman referenced Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, they didn’t make any mention of Lazenby. Sure, the Australian actor only played 007 for one outing — in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service — but he’s still a key part of the hero’s cinematic history. So, understandably, Bond fans got up in arms about the snub on social media.

GEORGE LAZENBY you extreme sports animals! — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) March 28, 2022

Omitting George Lazenby’s name from the intro to the “60 Years of Bond” segment was unconscionable. #onhermajestyssecretservice — MAURICE LAMARCHE (@MAURICELAMARCHE) March 28, 2022

Not cool, Oscars.

The James Bond tribute intro mentioning all of the actors except George Lazenby, that is rude as hell — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) March 28, 2022

An overreaction or entirely justified?

they didn’t fucking mention George Lazenby in the James Bond tribute i hate Oscar and everything he stands for — Lacanye West (@steelydante) March 28, 2022

A sneak peek at Lazenby’s reaction at home.

George Lazenby rn pic.twitter.com/kJbVYDZlNL — Life Grips (@ptrkbrn) March 28, 2022

The snub would’ve been acceptable if Lazenby had suddenly appeared to blast Hawk and the others for forgetting him.

PLEASE tell me they've got George Lazenby backstage! — Dan Slott 🌻 (@DanSlott) March 28, 2022

Seriously, though, why didn’t they just get some actual Bonds to present this segment?

I would have gone with George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, but it's clear the Oscars know what they're doing. https://t.co/arGgYRW1dT — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) March 28, 2022

Of course, if the tribute was fully comprehensive, it should’ve mentioned David Niven, who played 007 in 1967’s spoof version of Casino Royale.

You’re mad because George Lazenby was snubbed. I’m mad because David Niven was snubbed. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/DnzlctH3LA — Treyf Posting (@PostingTreyf) March 28, 2022

As @PhilNobleJr pointed out, the snub was particularly egregious given that the Craig era has heavily mined Lazenby’s OHMSS for inspiration.

Got home late and missed this moment. Pretty thoughtless George Lazenby erasure considering the franchise has been dining out on the vibes of ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE since 2006. https://t.co/1sVemZQjim — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) March 28, 2022

Due to only appearing once in the part, George Lazenby’s contribution to James Bond lore is often disregarded by the general public. Fans, on the other hand, hold up his single movie as one of the best entries in the saga, thanks to its deeper exploration of Bond’s emotional state and tragic romance with his wife Tracey (Diana Rigg). No Time To Die even paid homage to it in numerous ways, with director Cary Joji Fukunaga naming it as one of his personal favorites.