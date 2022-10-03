James Bond theory suggests there’s a valid reason behind 007’s beverage of choice

James Bond. Suave super spy, savior of the world, and not all he appears to be?

For many of his films, Bond hasn’t done much spying, let alone attempt to keep himself secret. Thunderball and Tomorrow Never Dies are great examples of Bond marching up to a villain and winding them up. No wonder so many were expecting him.

What has remained consistent over almost 60 years are his little vices. While his womanizing and smoking habit has reduced, 007’s quirks are still built into each movie. The banter with Q, how he introduces himself, his fondness for fast cars (one make in particular), and that famous tipple served precisely the way he likes.

We’ll leave the countless conjecture that James Bond is a code-name (there has to be a way around that twisted chronology and frequent face changes). But the curious minds on the r/FanTheories subreddit have been doing some detective work of their own.

What if there’s more to Bond’s bar order than meets the eye, and “Vodka martini, shaken not stirred” isn’t just a rather showy statement but a codeword that ensures he stays on top of his game?

We haven’t really seen the full potential and downside of codewords since the second movie, From Russia with Love when it was used by Red Grant almost to get one over 007. Pierce Brosnan’s Bond was still keen on them when he first met CIA agent Jack Wade in GoldenEye. Perhaps he does rely on them more than we thought, although the consensus favored the idea that Bond didn’t skimp on the alcohol. Theories ranged from alcohol playing a crucial part in his success to the superspy requiring alcohol to function, a bit like Bender from Futurama.

It could even be superstition. If his formula isn’t broken…

The conversation soon moved on to a professional, state-sponsored assassin’s reason for drinking on the job.

Some found a middle ground, suggesting that Bond sticks to a lighter drink so his keen superspy senses won’t be impaired.

There is a literary precedent.

From the first novel, Casino Royale, Fleming went into more detail about Bond’s interest in the finer things in life than the movies managed. His particular tastes and supreme knowledge of everything gourmet have been hinted at, but in the movie verse, there’s every possibility there’s a hidden meaning. It makes sense that Bond’s knowledge would allow him to fit in on the few occasions he needs to, but as we all know from The Spy Who Loved Me, he had a fondness for a VM as far back as university, so it could be all too convenient.

The first time Bond was seen with his signature drink not prepared correctly was in You Only Live Twice. When operative Dikko Henderson prepared a martini for Bond in his Connery incarnation, he hopefully said, ‘That’s, um, stirred not shaken. That was right, wasn’t it?’ Bond replies ‘Perfect’ — a polite response, but probably no surprise Henderson was dead minutes later, and Connery didn’t return for the next movie.