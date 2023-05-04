James Bond’s greatest-ever drink orders, explained

It’s not just vodka martinis with British super-spy James Bond. In the books and films, Bond knocks back so much drink that it makes fans grieve for his liver. Bond author Ian Fleming was no stranger to a cocktail or three and put his extensive knowledge of alcohol into the writing.

Below is a selection of some of the greatest (and most inebriating) Bond drink orders ever.

One pint of Canadian Club Blended Rye Whiskey

While it’s not the most elaborate beverage Bond ever ordered, he was certainly fond of his whiskies. In the novel version of Dr. No, Bond undergoes days of intense physical training before taking on the master criminal. Each night, “Bond went to the icebox and took a pint of Canadian Club Blended Rye and some ice and soda-water and went and sat in the garden and watched the last light flame and die.” Even after plowing through a pint of the stuff, Bond still somehow manages to wake up fresh the next morning.

Taittinger champagne (multiple glasses)

Bond gets through a lot of champagne in the books. Though Bollinger and Dom Pérignon are his more famous tipples, Bond seems to prefer Tattinger. Enjoying a date with fellow agent Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale, Bond confesses that it is “not a well-known brand, but it is probably the finest champagne in the world.”

So many glasses of the stuff are consumed throughout the books that it would take too long to list them all. Ian Fleming himself enjoyed close ties with the Tattinger estate, and was sent cases in appreciation.

Four steins of excellent Bavarian beer

While Bond isn’t known as a beer-drinking man, he did make occasional exceptions. In On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Bond is getting married to the beautiful Tracy Di Vicenzo. At his bachelor party, he manages to down four steins of beer in quick succession (about 4 pints). Always one to mix his drinks, he also orders a double Steinhäger Schnapps to wash them down.

Six measures of vodka with one of Vermouth

Even seasoned drinkers would find it hard to make it through the drink Bond girl Solitaire mixes for our hero in the novel Live and Let Die. A whopping six parts vodka to one of Vermouth made one of the strongest vodka martinis Bond ever downed. As she wisely said to the British super spy while handing him a glass, “six to one sounds terribly strong.”

To be fair, Bond and Solitaire had just survived a near-death experience involving an underwater mine, so at least had a good reason to get wasted.

One large glass of Vesper

Perhaps the greatest Bond drink ever, the Vesper packs a refined yet heavy punch. As Bond explains to a bemused French barman in the book Casino Royale, he wants “three measures of Gordon’s, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it’s ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel.”

Bond goes on to say that while he never has more than one drink before dinner, he does like it to be “large and very strong and very cold and very well-made.” He decides to name the drink after his female companion.

Anyone wanting to make the perfect Vesper these days may be out of luck. Kina Lillet isn’t even produced anymore. In the ‘50s, it was a very strong fortified wine with an extremely bitter taste. Lillet Blanc is the closest the modern drinker can come to it.

The Vesper is possibly the most inebriating of all the Bond drinks, mixing wine, gin, and vodka in a dangerously intoxicating brew. Classy and cool, it is the ideal accompaniment to an all-night card session… if you can still see straight after downing one.