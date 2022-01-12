James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ holds explosive Guinness World Record

No Time To Die, the latest James Bond flick, is a powerful spy thriller that packs a significant punch. From the explosives to the fights, the lavish lifestyle, and a new love for Bond — it’s a film that leaves a mark. For No Time To Die to be as powerful a film as it is, the power players both on-screen and behind the scenes had to prepare to go big.

In a recent snippet from the official James Bond 007 YouTube account, the extent of that power is the focus of a video with a special announcement. No Time To Die is now a Guinness World Record holder for “the most high explosives detonated in a single film take.”

The video shares interview footage with Chris Corbould, the special effects and action vehicle supervisor for No Time To Die. Corbould shares more about the infamous scene and all of the power that went into it.

“While we were rigging the explosions, one of the guys from Event Horizon, the explosive company, came up to me and said, ‘Oh, Chris, you know that there is a different Guinness Book of Records award out there?’ Now I thought we had got that with Spectre, but apparently, there was another one for ‘the most high explosives in one shot.’ The record was for 65 kilograms of high explosives in one shot. We had 140 [kilograms] in our one.”

No Time To Die‘s finale was explosive both emotionally and physically, and the moment will undeniably go down in film history alongside its world record title.